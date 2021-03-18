Tesla to Apply for Battery Cell Factory Approval in Berlin

For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.

➤ Update on Tesla’s battery cell factory plans for Giga Berlin

➤ Federal Reserve comments on interest rate expectations

➤ Model Y bodies spotted at Giga Berlin

➤ Tesla’s European deliveries spike as end of quarter approaches

➤ Morgan Stanley surveys investors on Tesla’s competitive position

➤ Goldman Sachs highlights TSLA as advantageous vs. consensus ratings

➤ BMW unveils fully-electric BMW i4

➤ Volkswagen discusses 2021 EV targets

➤ Toyota announces intent to unveil first significant EV effort

