Tesla to Apply for Battery Cell Factory Approval in Berlin
Plus, BMW unveils fully-electric BMW i4.
For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.
➤ Update on Tesla’s battery cell factory plans for Giga Berlin
➤ Federal Reserve comments on interest rate expectations
➤ Model Y bodies spotted at Giga Berlin
➤ Tesla’s European deliveries spike as end of quarter approaches
➤ Morgan Stanley surveys investors on Tesla’s competitive position
➤ Goldman Sachs highlights TSLA as advantageous vs. consensus ratings
➤ BMW unveils fully-electric BMW i4
➤ Volkswagen discusses 2021 EV targets
➤ Toyota announces intent to unveil first significant EV effort
---
Image(s) and/or footage used under license from Shutterstock.com.
Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock & derivatives.