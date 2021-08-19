How to Watch Tesla’s AI Day—and What to Expect

Tesla has scheduled their AI Day for August 19th at 5:00 PM PDT. There will be an invite-only, in-person audience attending the event at the Tesla HQ in Palo Alto, California. For those without an invitation (including myself), Tesla will be hosting a live stream on their website and on Twitter.

How to Watch AI Day

Elon Musk announced via Twitter that AI day will be streamed for the public and press to view. The event is following a recent announcement of a NHTSA investigation into 11 autopilot accidents dating back to 2018.

Live Stream: CLICK HERE

What to Expect

The purpose of this event is for Tesla to recruit talent in its autonomous/artificial intelligence branch. Tesla also mentioned in their invitations, that viewers will "also get an inside-look at what’s next for AI at Tesla beyond our vehicle fleet."



Beyond the aforementioned, it is pure speculation about what AI Day will fully entail. One rumor circulating was the involvement of a UCLA researcher, Dr. Dennis Hong, after stating he was involved in a "secret project" with Tesla. Interestingly, Dr. Hong's tweets related to the "secret project" were also deleted. One can only speculate that his involvement would include any of his research interests: Humanoids & Bipedal Robots, Robot Locomotion & Manipulation, Soft Actuators, Robotic Platforms, Autonomous Vehicles, Machine Design, Kinematics & Mechanisms.

---

Disclosure: Brennan Ertl is long TSLA stock and derivatives.