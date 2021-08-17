August 17, 2021
Tesla Stock Sells off While Institutions Continue to Buy.

Tesla stock has tumbled almost 10% off recent highs but institutions are continuing to buy.
Tesla stock has tumbled almost 10% off recent highs but institutions are continuing to buy.

In a market filled with liquidity, the "buy the dip mentality" continues to persist. This appears to be true with Tesla stock and institutions.

Demand for Shares Increases in Q3

Q3 has been on pace to be the first quarter since Q4 2020 to have an overall net inflow of Tesla stock into institutions—those with at least $100 million under management. Currently, there is a net inflow of $7 billion of Tesla stock into institutions. 13F filings were due August 15th to show any quarter-over-quarter changes, however, institutions can continue to update positions throughout the quarter. 

via: marketbeat.com

via: marketbeat.com

Notable Buyers

Of those "buying the dip" the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, increased their position 617% quarter-over-quarter for a total of 330,196 shares. While this accounts for a small position in the under management for CPPIB, others have made Tesla a larger portion of their portfolio. Australia-based Hyperion Asset Management has also increased its Tesla stock position by over 20%. As a result of the additional shares, Tesla stock is now over 15% of Hyperions portfolio demonstrating more conviction than Cathie Wood's ARKK with a ~10% allocation to Tesla stock.

A Notable Bear

While not a direct seller, Dr. Michael Burry—famed for his short position against subprime mortgage bonds—has announced in Scion Asset Management's 13F they have increased their Put Options against Tesla. Scion Asset management has held a bearish Put Option against Tesla since Q1 2021. The aforementioned Put Options — representing 35% of Scion's portfolio and a current market value of ~$731 million— are Scion's largest positions.

How will Tesla stock finish the quarter? Let us know on Twitter @teslapodcast.

---

Disclosure: Brennan Ertl is long TSLA stock & derivatives.

 

