    • November 5, 2021
    Tesla Hikes Prices on Model 3 / Model Y Again
    Tesla Inc

    Tesla has increased vehicle prices again, for the third time in the last month.
    For the third time this quarter, Tesla has again increased vehicle prices. All versions of Model 3 and Model Y have been increased by $1,000.

    Model 3 rear-wheel drive increased by $1,000 to $44,990.

    Model 3 Long Range increased by $1,000 to $50,990.

    Model 3 Performance increased by $1,000 to $58,990.

    Model Y Long Range increased by $1,000 to $57,990.

    Model Y Performance increased by $1,000 to $62,990.

    Tesla did not adjust pricing on the Model S or the Model X. The table below shows Tesla's price adjustments in the US this year, with Q1 hidden due to space.

    While materials and logistics costs have risen industry-wide, Tesla has been able to grow automotive gross margins throughout 2021, posting back-to-back record earnings in Q2 and Q3. Investor reaction has been positive, with TSLA stock rising 46% in the two weeks following Tesla's Q3 report.

    Despite the financial success, the full impact of Tesla's price changes may remain to be seen in future quarters. Model 3 and Model Y prices have increased by $3,000 - $8,000 so far this year, but Tesla's order backlog appears only to have grown. New orders for the lowest price Model 3 and Model Y are currently being given delivery estimates of September, 2022.

    One other change Tesla has made to the design studio — in addition to Pearl White Multi-Coat paint, Tesla's Midnight Silver Metallic paint no longer carries a surcharge (previously $1,000).

    Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock and derivatives.

