Tesla Hikes Prices on Model 3 / Model Y Again

For the third time this quarter, Tesla has again increased vehicle prices. All versions of Model 3 and Model Y have been increased by $1,000.

Changes

Model 3 rear-wheel drive increased by $1,000 to $44,990.

Model 3 Long Range increased by $1,000 to $50,990.

Model 3 Performance increased by $1,000 to $58,990.

Model Y Long Range increased by $1,000 to $57,990.

Model Y Performance increased by $1,000 to $62,990.

Tesla did not adjust pricing on the Model S or the Model X. The table below shows Tesla's price adjustments in the US this year, with Q1 hidden due to space.

While materials and logistics costs have risen industry-wide, Tesla has been able to grow automotive gross margins throughout 2021, posting back-to-back record earnings in Q2 and Q3. Investor reaction has been positive, with TSLA stock rising 46% in the two weeks following Tesla's Q3 report.

Despite the financial success, the full impact of Tesla's price changes may remain to be seen in future quarters. Model 3 and Model Y prices have increased by $3,000 - $8,000 so far this year, but Tesla's order backlog appears only to have grown. New orders for the lowest price Model 3 and Model Y are currently being given delivery estimates of September, 2022.

One other change Tesla has made to the design studio — in addition to Pearl White Multi-Coat paint, Tesla's Midnight Silver Metallic paint no longer carries a surcharge (previously $1,000).

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock and derivatives.