CDC confirms 7th U.S. case of coronavirus near the heart of Silicon Valley, amid public health emergency.

The CDC confirmed Friday the first case of the coronavirus in the San Francisco Bay Area, in Santa Clara County, Calif. -- home to the Silicon Valley tech empire.

An adult male resident of the region just south of San Francisco has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the CDC said. Officials said he had been in Wuhan and Shanghai, China earlier in the week.

The man has not been hospitalized and is being treated as an outpatient, officials said. County health authorities said the illness is not considered to be circulating widely in the area.

Tech companies that are headquartered in the area include Alphabet/Google (GOOGL) - Get Report, Apple (AAPL) - Get Report Intel (INTC) - Get Report, Applied Materials (AMAT) - Get Report, and Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report, and many others.

This case in Santa Clara County was the 7th confirmed case in the U.S. as of Friday. The other cases are in California, Arizona, Washington state, and Illinois.

The U.S. declared coronavirus a public health emergency Friday, imposing rules on entry to the U.S. of people who have been travelling in China.

On Wall Street Friday, stocks finished sharply lower as the U.S. declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency and announced mandatory quarantines for people returning from the Chinese province where the deadly disease originated.

The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus, which has killed 213 people and infected a further 10,000 others, to be a global health emergency. However, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus praised China's efforts to contain the spread of the virus and said the WHO "doesn't recommend -- and actually opposes" travel and trade restrictions to China, the world's second-largest economy.

Santa Clara County is also home to the San Francisco 49ers football team, which is playing in this weekend's Super Bowl championship.