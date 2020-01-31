Stocks Tumble on Coronavirus Fears, Weak Midwest Manufacturing Data

Stocks fall as Wall Street remains concerned over the spread of the coronavirus outbreak and manufacturing in the Midwest slumps.

Stocks declined Friday as Wall Street remained worried about the economic impact of the spreading coronavirus and manufacturing in the Midwest slumped. Amazon.com is Real Money's Stock of the Day. Amazon's market cap surpassed $1 trillion after smashing fourth-quarter earnings and sales estimates. Caterpillar forecast 2020 profit below analysts' estimates amid what the machinery giant called "continued global economic uncertainty."

The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus, which has killed 213 people and infected a further 9,709 others, to be a global health emergency. However, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus praised China's efforts to contain the spread of the virus and said the WHO "doesn't recommend - and actually opposes" travel and trade restrictions to China, the world's second-largest economy.

The United States, however, issued a level four warning - the most severe warning issued by the state department - and told its citizens not to travel to China.

Goldman Sachs, meanwhile, said the coronavirus outbreak could dent China’s economic growth by 0.4 a percentage point in 2020 and also could drag U.S. growth lower.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 286 points, or 0.99%, to 28,572, the S&P 500 was down 0.58% and the Nasdaq declined 0.38%. Stocks finished higher Thursday after the WHO praised the Chinese government’s response to the outbreak.

The Chicago Purchasing Managers Index, which measures manufacturing activity in the Midwest, dropped to 42.9 from 48.9 in December. It was the lowest level since December 2015.

Amazon jumped 9.12% to $2,041.37 Friday and for the third time on an intraday basis surpassed a market cap of $1 trillion after the online retailer and tech giant reported fourth-quarter earnings and sales that topped Wall Street estimates and costs for its one-day shipping program stabilized.

The company reported fourth-quarter earnings of $3.3 billion, or $6.47 a share, on a revenue jump of 21% to $87.4 billion as its next-day delivery shipping offers helped boost overall U.S. shipping volumes more than four times higher than last year. Costs linked to the one-day shipping plan came in under Amazon's $1.5 billion estimate, helping profit margins and efficiency.

Caterpillar (CAT) - Get Report reported adjusted earnings in the fourth quarter of $2.63 a share vs. expectations of $2.37 but forecast 2020 profit below analysts' estimates amid what the machinery giant called "continued global economic uncertainty."

Exxon Mobil (XOM) - Get Report posted weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings as oil majors around the world see profits declining alongside global crude prices.

Exxon said adjusted earnings for the quarter were 41 cents a share, 2 cents below Wall Street forecasts. Revenue fell 6.6% to $67.17 billion but topped analysts' estimates of $64.1 billion.

Chevron CVX swung to a large fourth-quarter loss though adjusted earnings of $1.49 a share for the three months ended in December beat expectations by 2 cents. Revenue fell 17.3% to $35 billion and was well below analysts' estimates of a $38.6 billion.

International Business Machines (IBM) - Get Report said CEO Ginni Rometty will step down in April and will be replaced by Arvind Krishna, head of the company’s cloud computing business.

Rometty has been CEO since January 2012.

Consumer spending in the U.S. in December rose 0.3%, matching economists' forecasts. The PCE inflation index, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, rose 0.3%, the biggest increase since April 2019.