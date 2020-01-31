The secretary of health and human services, Alex Azar, declared the coronavirus a public health emergency in the U.S. and announced a number of restrictions on U.S. citizens and foreign nationals entering the U.S. after trips to China.

At a White House news conference Azar said that beginning Sunday at 5 p.m. EST, the U.S. will take a number of temporary measures to contain the virus:

“Any U.S. citizen returning to the U.S. who has been in Hubei province in the previous 14 days will be subject to up to 14 days of mandatory quarantine to ensure that they are provided with proper medical care and health screening,” Azar said.

“Any U.S. citizen returning to the U.S. who has been in the rest of mainland China within the previous 14 days will undergo proactive entry health screening at a select number of ports of entry and up to 14 days of monitored self-quarantine to ensure they’ve not contracted the virus and do not pose a public-health risk.

“Additionally, the president has signed a presidential proclamation, using his authority pursuant to Section 212F of the Immigration and Nationality Act, temporarily suspending the entry into the U.S. of foreign nationals who pose a risk of transmitting the 2019 novel coronavirus.” An exception will be made for immediate family of U.S. citizens and permanent residents, he said.

Robert Redfield, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, emphasized that the coronavirus “risk to the American public currently is low. Our goal is to do all we can do to keep it that way.”

The U.S. officials speaking at the White House news conference said that they were taking a “layered” and “measured” approach to ensuring the safety of Americans.