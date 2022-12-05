Market Holidays
The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) together with the NASDAQ Stock Market are the two prominent U.S. stock exchanges that are widely considered to be "the stock market." Both stock exchanges observe the same holiday schedule, which appears below.
|Holiday
|2022
|2023
|2024
New Years Day
Saturday, January 1
Saturday, January 2 (observed)
Monday, January 1
Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
Monday, January 17
Monday, January 16
Monday, January 15
Washington's Birthday
Monday, February 21
Monday, February 20
Monday, February 19
Good Friday
Friday, April 15
Friday, April 7
Friday, March 29
Memorial Day
Monday, May 30
Monday, May 29
Monday, May 27
Juneteenth National Independence Day
Monday, June 20 (observed)
Monday, June 19
Wednesday, June 19
Independence Day
Monday, July 4
Tuesday, July 4
Thursday, July 4
Labor Day
Monday, September 5
Monday, September 4
Monday, September 2
Thanksgiving Day
Thursday, November 24
Thursday, November 23
Thursday, November 28
Christmas Day
Friday, December 26 (observed)
Monday, December 25
Wednesday, December 25