Market Holidays

Market Holidays Calendar - Stock Market Holidays

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) together with the NASDAQ Stock Market are the two prominent U.S. stock exchanges that are widely considered to be "the stock market." Both stock exchanges observe the same holiday schedule, which appears below.

Visit NYSE Market Holidays to learn about early closing days.

Holiday202220232024

New Years Day

Saturday, January 1

Saturday, January 2 (observed)

Monday, January 1

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Monday, January 17

Monday, January 16

Monday, January 15

Washington's Birthday

Monday, February 21

Monday, February 20

Monday, February 19

Good Friday

Friday, April 15

Friday, April 7

Friday, March 29

Memorial Day

Monday, May 30

Monday, May 29

Monday, May 27

Juneteenth National Independence Day

Monday, June 20 (observed)

Monday, June 19

Wednesday, June 19

Independence Day

Monday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4

Thursday, July 4

Labor Day

Monday, September 5

Monday, September 4

Monday, September 2

Thanksgiving Day

Thursday, November 24

Thursday, November 23

Thursday, November 28

Christmas Day

Friday, December 26 (observed)

Monday, December 25

Wednesday, December 25