Market Holidays

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) together with the NASDAQ Stock Market are the two prominent U.S. stock exchanges that are widely considered to be "the stock market." Both stock exchanges observe the same holiday schedule, which appears below.

Holiday 2022 2023 2024 New Years Day Saturday, January 1 Saturday, January 2 (observed) Monday, January 1 Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Monday, January 17 Monday, January 16 Monday, January 15 Washington's Birthday Monday, February 21 Monday, February 20 Monday, February 19 Good Friday Friday, April 15 Friday, April 7 Friday, March 29 Memorial Day Monday, May 30 Monday, May 29 Monday, May 27 Juneteenth National Independence Day Monday, June 20 (observed) Monday, June 19 Wednesday, June 19 Independence Day Monday, July 4 Tuesday, July 4 Thursday, July 4 Labor Day Monday, September 5 Monday, September 4 Monday, September 2 Thanksgiving Day Thursday, November 24 Thursday, November 23 Thursday, November 28 Christmas Day Friday, December 26 (observed) Monday, December 25 Wednesday, December 25