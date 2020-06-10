Dow Falls as Wall Street Looks to Fed for Further Economy Support

Wall Street looks to the Federal Reserve for indications it will continue to support the economy as the U.S. recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

Stocks traded mixed Wednesday as investors awaited a meeting of the Federal Reserve and indications from the central bank on whether it will continue to support the economy as the U.S. recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Federal Reserve's rate-setting committee, the Federal Open Market Committee, is expected Wednesday to keep rates near zero and issue no major policy decisions. However, Fed-watchers will be curious to see whether May's employment data has changed the body's economic projections.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 162 points, or 0.59%, to 27,110, the S&P 500 slipped 0.19% and the Nasdaq rose 0.63% and set an intraday record high.

Stocks closed mixed Tuesday with the S&P 500 falling 0.78%, a day after the index turned positive for 2020. The Dow dropped 1.09% to 27,272. The Nasdaq, however, finished up 0.29% and at an all-time high.

"The primary question remains, has the market’s recovery bought the Fed some time not to use all its bullets, or will they keep the pedal to the metal?” asked Stephen Innes of AxiCorp.

The Federal Reserve will announce its decision on interest rates Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET, plus its first quarterly forecasts since December. That will be followed by a press conference from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who will be tasked with assuring investors the central bank will use any tools necessary to aid an economy severely weakened by the pandemic.

The Fed may have to keep supporting the economy if forecasts from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development are any guide. The Paris-based think tank predicts a 6% contraction in world GDP this year, a figure it said could worsen to 7.6% contraction if there is a second wave of coronavirus infections in the autumn.

The Consumer Price Index in May fell 0.1% for its third straight monthly decline as demand for household goods slumped during the coronavirus pandemic.

CPI declined a seasonally adjusted 0.8% in April.