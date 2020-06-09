Dow Slides as Wall Street's Historic Rally Stalls

Stocks slump as investors pull back after the S&P 500 clawed back all its losses for the year.

Stocks slumped Tuesday as investors pulled back following the historic rally on Wall Street that saw the S&P 500 claw back all its losses for the year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 393 points, or 1.43%, to 27,178, the S&P 500 fell 1.14% and the Nasdaq was down 0.54%.

U.S. stocks finished higher Monday and the Nasdaq closed at a record high on optimism about the strength of the economic recovery.

The Dow gained 461 points, or 1.7%, to close at 27,572, rising for the sixth consecutive session.

The S&P 500, which rallied to its highest level since February, closed up 1.2%, and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.13% to a record 9,924.

The gains have been fueled in part by trillions of dollars in central bank and government support and hopes for a so-called V-shaped economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

However, there are concerns that markets have risen too far and too fast over the past two months, particularly after the National Bureau of Economic Research confirmed the United States entered into a recession in February.

“The rally looks a little tired, as might be expected after the first week of June saw such a strong move higher," said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG. "The positive impact from the ECB meeting and Friday’s U.S. jobs report has waned, with no fresh bullish news to take their place.

“But such volatility has been seen several times before over the past three months, and such sharp reversals have merely been ‘resets’ of bullish price action, clearing the decks for another move higher as money continues to flow into equities," Beauchamp added.

The Federal Reserve's rate-setting committee will meet Tuesday and Wednesday and is expected to keep rates near zero and not any issue any major policy decisions. However, Fed-watchers will be curious to see whether May's employment data has changed the body's economic projections.

The Fed will announce its decision on interest rates Wednesday afternoon followed by a press conference from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.