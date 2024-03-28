A top-rated bed sheet set Amazon shoppers call 'woven by angels' is on sale for $19, beating last Prime Day's price

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Considering that sleep experts recommend completely replacing your bed sheets at least once every two to three years, take this as your reminder to upgrade. And aside from the health benefits, a new set of sheets not only makes your bed more comfortable but also gives it a fresh new look.

If you're looking for quality sheets at an affordable price, the Sonoro Kate Queen Bed Sheet Set that's currently on sale for only $19 at Amazon is worth noticing. This is the lowest price we've seen for the sheets since October Prime Day, so don't hesitate to stock up before the price increases again. The set comes with two pillowcases, one flat sheet, and one deep-pocket fitted sheet that accommodates mattresses up to 16 inches thick. Dark gray is on sale for the steepest discount, but it's also available in 17 other colors at various price points.

Each piece is made of double-brushed microfiber fabric that's durable and gets even softer with every wash, which is more than we can say about cotton sheets. The material is machine-washable in cold water with mild detergent (avoid bleach and fabric softener) and can be dried on a low-heat cycle. Better yet, it's resistant to staining, shrinking, and wrinkling.

With all of that in mind, it's not surprising that this sheet set has more than 104,000 five-star ratings and has sold over 4,000 times in the past month alone. One person called them the "most comfortable sheets ever" and said they've ordered "a few more sets" since trying them for the first time.

"I recently embarked on a quest for the coziest slumber experience, and boy, did I strike gold with the Sonoro Kate Bed Sheet Set," another reviewer wrote . "These sheets are like a marshmallow cloud wrapped in silk, sprinkled with laughter and sprinkles of joy. First things first, these sheets are softer than a cuddly kitten's purr. I swear, the moment I laid on them, I felt like I was being gently hugged by a thousand tiny teddy bears. It's so plush that I wouldn't be surprised if they were woven by angels using clouds and dreams."