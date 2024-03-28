A top-rated bed sheet set Amazon shoppers call 'woven by angels' is on sale for $19, beating last Prime Day's price

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
Considering that sleep experts recommend completely replacing your bed sheets at least once every two to three years, take this as your reminder to upgrade. And aside from the health benefits, a new set of sheets not only makes your bed more comfortable but also gives it a fresh new look.
If you're looking for quality sheets at an affordable price, the
Sonoro Kate Queen Bed Sheet Set, $19 (was $26) at
Amazon
Each piece is made of double-brushed microfiber fabric that's durable and gets even softer with every wash, which is more than we can say about cotton sheets. The material is machine-washable in cold water with mild detergent (avoid bleach and fabric softener) and can be dried on a low-heat cycle. Better yet, it's resistant to staining, shrinking, and wrinkling.
With all of that in mind, it's not surprising that this sheet set has more than 104,000 five-star ratings and has sold over 4,000 times in the past month alone.
"I recently embarked on a quest for the coziest slumber experience, and boy, did I strike gold with the Sonoro Kate Bed Sheet Set,"
Quality bedding for under $20 is rare, so don't miss your chance to grab the highly rated
Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.