This sheet set with 95,000+ perfect Amazon ratings that's like 'a marshmallow cloud wrapped in silk' is now $22

Shop the queen set for a great deal ahead of Amazon's next Prime Day-style sale.

Instead of spending hundreds of dollars on a sheet set that you’ll need to replace within the next few years, consider more affordable options at Amazon that provide the same quality. If you prefer silky-smooth microfiber sheets that are ideal for all seasons, we’ve got you covered with an incredible deal.

The Sonoro Kate Queen Bed Sheet Set is on sale for just $22—a 41% discount—ahead of Amazon’s first-ever Prime Big Day Deals sale on October 10 and 11. It comes with four pieces, including two pillowcases, one flat sheet, and one deep-pocket fitted sheet that accommodates mattresses up to 16-inches thick without moving around. The white and coral shades are the only colors available for $22, but others are available for up to $35, which is still a steal.

Everything is made of the same microfiber material that’s soft to the touch and winkle-free, even after multiple washes. It’s recommended to wash in cold water and tumble dry on a low setting.

Don’t let the low price point fool you because the warm yet breathable fabric sets these sheets apart from others and has earned the set a five-star rating from over 95,000 shoppers. Several people describe it as feeling “buttery soft” along with claiming they are the “best sheets ever.”

“I recently embarked on a quest for the coziest slumber experience, and boy, did I strike gold with the Sonoro Kate Bed Sheet Set,” one reviewer wrote. “These sheets are like a marshmallow cloud wrapped in silk…I swear, the moment I laid on them, I felt like I was being gently hugged by a thousand tiny teddy bears.”

Do yourself a favor and order this four-piece sheet set while it’s still on sale for just $22, which equals roughly $5.50 apiece. As of now, you don’t need a Prime membership to shop this deal, but once the Prime Big Deal Days event starts, all of the best discounts will require one. If you aren’t a member yet, you can still sign up for a 30-day free trial to ensure you have access to the deals next week.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

