This sheet set with 95,000+ perfect Amazon ratings that's like 'a marshmallow cloud wrapped in silk' is now $22

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
Instead of spending hundreds of dollars on a sheet set that you’ll need to replace within the next few years, consider more affordable options at Amazon that provide the same quality. If you prefer silky-smooth microfiber sheets that are ideal for all seasons, we’ve got you covered with an incredible deal.
The
Everything is made of the same microfiber material that’s soft to the touch and winkle-free, even after multiple washes. It’s recommended to wash in cold water and tumble dry on a low setting.
Sonoro Kate Queen Bed Sheet Set, $22 (was $38) at
Amazon
Don’t let the low price point fool you because the warm yet breathable fabric sets these sheets apart from others and has earned the set a five-star rating from over 95,000 shoppers. Several people describe it as feeling “buttery soft” along with claiming they are the “best sheets ever.”
“I recently embarked on a quest for the coziest slumber experience, and boy, did I strike gold with the Sonoro Kate Bed Sheet Set,”
Do yourself a favor and order
Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.
Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.