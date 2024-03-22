Shoppers are rushing to buy the 'cloud nine' comforter while it's just $26 during Amazon's Big Spring Sale

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There's no time to waste if you're in the market for new bedding because one of Amazon's top-rated and bestselling comforters is at its lowest price in a while thanks to the Big Spring Sale. Even though the sale lasts a few more days, this rare Lightning Deal will probably only be available for a few more hours.

The queen Utopia Bedding Comforter is marked down to just $26, a 37% discount. It's made of soft polyester and uses a box-stitch design that keeps the fluffy fill evenly distributed across the entire blanket no matter how much you toss and turn. No wonder it's backed by over 93,000 five-star ratings and is the no. 1 bestseller in Amazon's bedding duvets and down comforters category.

Utopia Bedding Comforter, $26 (was $42) at Amazon

Utopia Bedding Comforter Duvet Insert Courtesy of Amazon

Not only is it a great comforter, but it also works as a duvet insert and features four corner tabs to help hold it in place inside your favorite cover. This allows you to switch up your style without having to buy a whole new blanket every time and ensures your bedding will always be as comfortable as it looks. Plus, it's machine-washable and easy to clean.

More than 10,000 have sold in the past 30 days and shoppers love it so much that one person called it "the cloud nine of blankets" and a "lifestyle upgrade."

The cloud-like filling is meant to mimic the feeling of real goose down feathers, but it's actually a more eco-friendly and sustainable fiberfill, so you won't have to worry about feathers flying everywhere or getting poked in the middle of the night.

"This Utopia Duvet insert has a light, luxurious feel that would make you think you are in a five-star hotel," another reviewer wrote . "The fabric is light and silk-like. The price is a great value for this product, and the quality seems like it would be much more expensive."