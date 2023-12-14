Amazon's top-selling bed sheets with 127,000 perfect ratings are now just $30 for a 6-piece set

Anyone in the market for new bedding probably knows how difficult it can be to narrow your search with so many options. The good news is you don’t have to spend a fortune to get quality sheets, and we just so happened to find a top-selling set on sale twice at Amazon.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

The LuxClub 6-Piece Queen Bed Sheet Set has everything you need to make your mattress more comfortable. It includes one fitted and one flat sheet and four matching pillowcases for just $30, which equals $5 apiece. Make sure to apply Amazon's on-site coupon to score the additional 15% off.

Thanks to deep pockets, the fitted sheet accommodates thick mattresses up to 18 inches. The set can be ordered in 12 other sizes at an additional cost and is available in over 35 colors like white, light gray, and aqua.

LuxClub 6-Piece Queen Bed Sheet Set, $30 (was $57) at Amazon

Each sheet and pillowcase is made of soft, breathable microfiber that helps regulate body temperature, making the set ideal for hot sleepers. The fabric is resistant to fading, wrinkling, and pilling to ensure they’re made to last. It’s OEKO-TEX certified, meaning it’s made free of harmful chemicals and is more environmentally friendly as well. Plus, it’s hypoallergenic and doesn’t collect allergens as easily as cotton.

Over 127,000 Amazon shoppers have given this sheet set a perfect five-star rating, so it’s no shock that it’s a top seller on the site. There are 375 people alone who described the sheets as feeling “luxurious,” and several others compared them to those at a five-star hotel.

“I am extremely impressed with the quality and performance of these sheets,” wrote one reviewer . “[The fabric] is incredibly soft and silky, providing a truly indulgent sleeping experience. They have held up beautifully after multiple washes, maintaining their softness and color vibrancy.”

Experts say you should replace your sheets at least once every two to three years as they can wear thin over time. Since this luxury set is nearly 50% off , you might as well stock up and rotate sets while the other is in the wash.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.