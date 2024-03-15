Amazon's bestselling zero gravity lawn chairs that feel like 'floating on a cloud' are on sale for just $45 apiece

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
Every patio requires seating in some capacity, and if you choose to forego the fancy sectionals and chaise loungers, we know of a cheaper alternative that's just as comfortable, if not better.
There are traditional lawn chairs, and then there are the
It's the perfect design for stargazing, soaking up the summer sun, and chatting with friends around a fire pit. It's no wonder they're the no. 1 bestseller in Amazon's
Best Choice Products Zero Gravity Lounge Chair Set, $90 (was $130) at
Amazon
The chairs feature durable metal frames and are made using flexible, low-wear textilene fabric that's quick-drying and able to withstand the elements. The chairs can hold up to 250 pounds and include detachable accessories for added comfort and convenience. The removable tray is great for holding drinks and snacks, while the headrest provides additional neck support while you lie on your back.
The best part is they're foldable and lightweight, so you can easily transport them from your patio to tailgates, sporting events, campsites, barbeques, and more; you never have to go without them. You might even have a few people stop and ask where you purchased such comfortable-looking chairs. After all, they're backed by over 41,000 five-star ratings for a reason.
"I recently bought these chairs for a family vacation and they were the star of the show,"
Anyone who needs new lawn chairs to prepare for the warmer months ahead should consider
