Amazon's bestselling zero gravity lawn chairs that feel like 'floating on a cloud' are on sale for just $45 apiece

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Every patio requires seating in some capacity, and if you choose to forego the fancy sectionals and chaise loungers, we know of a cheaper alternative that's just as comfortable, if not better.

There are traditional lawn chairs, and then there are the Best Choice Products Zero Gravity Chairs that shoppers say feel like you're " floating in a cloud. " A set of two happens to be on sale ahead of Amazon's recently announced Big Spring Sale for just $90, or $45 apiece. What sets them apart from other chairs is that they recline at a 160-degree angle and allow you to lie almost flat on your back while staying lifted up off the ground. All you have to do is lean back and it'll glide effortlessly to where you want it, and then you can lock your position to secure your spot.

It's the perfect design for stargazing, soaking up the summer sun, and chatting with friends around a fire pit. It's no wonder they're the no. 1 bestseller in Amazon's patio lounge chairs category .

Best Choice Products Zero Gravity Lounge Chair Set, $90 (was $130) at Amazon

The chairs feature durable metal frames and are made using flexible, low-wear textilene fabric that's quick-drying and able to withstand the elements. The chairs can hold up to 250 pounds and include detachable accessories for added comfort and convenience. The removable tray is great for holding drinks and snacks, while the headrest provides additional neck support while you lie on your back.

The best part is they're foldable and lightweight, so you can easily transport them from your patio to tailgates, sporting events, campsites, barbeques, and more; you never have to go without them. You might even have a few people stop and ask where you purchased such comfortable-looking chairs. After all, they're backed by over 41,000 five-star ratings for a reason. One person claimed they are "out of this world comfortable."

"I recently bought these chairs for a family vacation and they were the star of the show," a shopper who rated the chair five stars wrote . "The chairs were super easy to set up. All we had to do was take them out of the box, unfold them, and snap on the cup holder trays. We were all lounging in no time! But the real magic of these chairs was in their zero gravity reclining feature. With a simple push back, we were able to lie completely flat and feel weightless. We spent hours lounging in these chairs, taking turns pushing each other back and forth like we were astronauts in training."