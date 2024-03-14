Amazon just made a major announcement that will bring you big savings — and we have all the details

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you've been itching to get your hands on Prime Day-style deals but aren't keen on waiting for another four(ish) months, Amazon just announced today some major news you'll be very excited about. In less than one week, Amazon will be kicking off its first-ever Big Spring Sale, running from Wednesday, March 20 through Monday, March 25. That means you have six days to score major discounts on highly sought-after items in the cleaning, home, bedding, outdoor, and more categories — although we anticipate popular products will sell out quickly, as they usually do, so you'll want to grab bestsellers and must-haves as soon as the deals are live.

In a rare turn of events, deals are open to everyone, not just Prime members, but it's still worth signing up for a free trial considering it will unlock perks like fast, free shipping, Prime Video, Prime Music, and much more. The retailer has mentioned Prime subscribers will be able to score some secret discounts, too, making it well worth the additional $14.99 per month to access the entire sale. Plus, you'll already be ready to go once Prime Day 2024 rolls around. According to Amazon, you can expect:

Up to 50% off select beauty products

Up to 50% off select sports and outdoors equipment

Up to 40% off select home products

Up to 40% off select spring apparel

Up to 40% off select electronics

The first-ever Big Spring sale is a great opportunity to stock up on all things home and outdoor to get your space ready for the warmer season ahead. The first day of spring is on March 19, so the timing of this event is impeccable. Better yet, Amazon has already started rolling out a plethora of deals you can take advantage of starting now. Instead of making you sift through the entire site on your own, we've made deal-hunting quick and easy by rounding up the eight most notable items now on sale to add to your cart while they're marked down and still in stock.

Black+Decker PowerSeries+ 20V Max Cordless Vacuum, $100 (was $129) at Amazon

FDW Outdoor Wicker Bistro Rattan Chair Conversation Set, $53 (was $100) at Amazon

Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows, Set of 2, $27 (was $34) at Amazon

Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows Courtesy of Amazon

LeFant Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $100 (was $240) at Amazon

Bedsure Queen Bed Comforter, $26 (was $61) at Amazon

Utopia Bedding Queen Bed Sheet Set, From $16 (was $30) at Amazon

Leebein Electric Spin Scrubber, $40 (was $50) at Amazon