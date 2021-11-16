Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    Subscribe
    Hedge Fund Graticule Launching First Crypto Vehicle
    Publish date:

    Hedge Fund Graticule Launching First Crypto Vehicle

    It makes the firm the latest large, traditional hedge fund to enter the space
    Author:

    It makes the firm the latest large, traditional hedge fund to enter the space

    Global macro hedge fund firm Graticule Asset Management Asia is taking a big step into crypto via the launch of its first hedge fund dedicated to trading exclusively digital-assets.

    Sources said the firm has been marketing the vehicle, Graticule Digital Asset Fund, to prospective limited-partners in recent weeks. Its fundraising aspirations aren’t clear.

    Indications are that Graticule, run by founder Adam Levinson, may have been exploring crypto strategies via its other hedge funds earlier. Indeed, the firm updated its annual SEC registration in March 2021, giving traders the ability to invest in “cryptocurrencies and related derivatives.”

    A spokesperson for the firm did not immediately return a request for comment.

    Headquartered in Singapore, Graticule focuses on global macro strategies that predominantly play out throughout Asia, trading a mix of asset classes. The growing cryptocurrency community in Singapore could have played a role in the firm entering the space, one of the sources said. Sources were granted anonymity to discuss confidential business dealings.

    Graticule has also been dabbling in the crypto venture-capital space. The firm was an investor in a recent $93 million round raised by The Sandbox, an online gaming world based on non-fungible tokens.

    Graticule had about $2.6 billion of assets under management as of February of this year, the latest data available. That makes the firm the latest multi-billion hedge fund player to start trading crypto.

    Other notable asset managers investing in or looking to make a jump into the crypto space include Bain Capital, Balyasny Asset Management, Boothbay Fund Management, Millennium Management, Point72 Asset Management and Soros Fund Management.

    Global macro hedge fund firm Graticule Asset Management Asia is taking a big step into crypto via the launch of its first hedge fund dedicated to trading exclusively digital-assets.

    Member Exclusive

    Get Access to Our Exclusive Content

    chris-liverani-dBI_My696Rk-unsplash
    News

    Hedge Fund Graticule Launching First Crypto Vehicle

    19 seconds ago
    Member Exclusive
    1920px-Mark_Cuban_(32495947427)
    News

    Using Blockchain, Mark Cuban Buys $50,000 in Carbon Offsets Every 10 Days

    3 hours ago
    vienna-reyes-qCrKTET_09o-unsplash
    DeFi

    As gaming companies pile into NFTs, EA may have an advantage

    Nov 11, 2021
    Member Exclusive
    Islamic_Centre_Kabupaten_Kampar_(4)
    News

    Indonesian Religious Council Says Crypto Is Forbidden for Muslims

    Nov 11, 2021
    kevin-matos-Nl_FMFpXo2g-unsplash
    News

    CoinShares Makes Two New Board Appointments

    Nov 10, 2021
    Member Exclusive
    bitcoin-hashrate-crypto-mining-stocks
    News

    Crypto Exceeds $3 Trillion Market Cap

    Nov 8, 2021
    Nancy_Pelosi_and_Eric_Adams_at_the_Speaker's_Balcony_(cropped)
    Bitcoin

    New York City's Mayor To Get His First Three Paychecks in Bitcoin

    Nov 5, 2021
    aksh-yadav-bY4cqxp7vos-unsplash
    DeFi

    Faze Technologies Will Bring Cricket NFTs To FLOW

    Nov 3, 2021
    Member Exclusive
    chris-liverani-dBI_My696Rk-unsplash
    News

    CoinRoutes Raises Oversubscribed Series B Round

    Oct 29, 2021
    Member Exclusive