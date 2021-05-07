Bain Capital Execs Sniffing Around Crypto Hedge Funds: Sources

A Bain Capital affiliate that manages the money of the alternative investing giant's partners is looking to back top-tier crypto traders.

The Bain unit's move to back crypto hedge fund managers for the first time was confirmed by four people with knowledge of the matter. The development is the latest bullish indicator of old Wall Street money pouring into crypto.

"They just can't ignore Bitcoin anymore," one digital-assets portfolio managers said. "They can't ignore Ethereum. They can't ignore printing money."

Sources were granted anonymity to discuss confidential business dealings. A spokeswoman for the Boston-based Bain declined to comment.

The division, Bain Capital Partnership Strategies, was formed in 2005 to source alternative investment opportunities for Bain partners. The unit started accepting outside capital in 2018 and had $1.8 billion of assets under management at yearend 2020.

The partner's fund has long invested in niche alternative investments, searching for yield in private debt funds and more off-the-run co-investment opportunities — largely tapping deal flow from the firm's timed-honed network.

Bain Capital Partnership Strategies has discussed potential seeding arrangements with top-tier hedge fund managers trading Bitcoin and other cryptos since at least last year, two of the sources said. Indications are that Bain partners have yet to pull the trigger on backing a manager, reflecting lengthy due diligence processes.

Bain executives, though, have been reaching out to crypto hedge fund investment professionals to set up exploratory meetings at an increasing clip in recents weeks. The amped-up intensity reflects a "fear of missing out" on the lingering crypto bull market, one of the sources said.

