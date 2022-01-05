Shop Up To 50% Off Clearance Items at Walmart

‘Tis the season to spend your hard-earned gift card money. Whether you’re hitting up the local Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Starbucks Corporation Report or you were lucky enough to get that Visa to be used anywhere, we’ll be pulling together some of the best deals to find in January.

While no one can deny that Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report is synonymous with ‘quick, fast and in a hurry’ delivery, Walmart has been making a strong effort to increase their market share be investing in faster delivery, in-store pickup and frontline workers. It appears to be paying off. Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report, Q4 e-commerce sales grew by 69%, according to the company's latest earnings release.

Walmart continues to slash prices during its year-end clearance event, with select items up to 50% off. We’re sourcing some of the can’t-miss clearance deals on everything from home appliances, fitness equipment, home décor, and more.

Kitchenware & Appliances

Chefman French Door Air Fryer + Oven ($89, originally $199; Walmart.com)

Walmart

Looking for an air fryer that does it all? This all-in-one oven can air fry, rotisserie, toast, and bake. A solid family-size, 26-quart capacity, it can fit almost any dish. It comes with a 1-year warranty and 2-day shipping.

Gotham Steel Smokeless Grill ($67.11, originally $99.99; Walmart.com)

Walmart

If you’re an apartment dweller or simply don’t want the hassle of taking care of a full-sized outdoor grill, look no further. With a titanium and ceramic nonstick surface, this Gotham Steel Electric Smokeless Grill lets you enjoy your favorite grilled meals indoors. It has four heat and cooking settings and boasts easy cleanup with a grease catcher. The product is dishwasher safe except for the electrical components and temperature dial. Available for 2-day shipping.

23-Piece Cooking Utensil Set ($19.99; originally $22.99; Walmart.com)

Walmart

No need for an introduction to this impressive 23-piece set. Durable utensils with non-stick nylon heads, they won’t leave marks on any of your nonstick pans. They are dishwasher safe and temperature resistant. The set includes spoons, ladles, pizza cutter, bottle opener, food tong, measuring cups, whisks, and more.

Electronics

Bluetooth 5.0 True Wireless Earbuds ($25.99, originally $109.99; Walmart.com)

Walmart

Forget the $200+ earbuds; if you’re looking for earbuds with quality sound for hiking and running or just need a replacement for that expensive pair that your kids lost, this is the set for you. Waterproof and sweatproof design make it great for the fitness enthusiast, and you get 5-hours of playtime per charge. With a built-in microphone you can enjoy hands-free calling.

Digital Bathroom Scale ($18.55, originally $39.99; Walmart.com)

Walmart

Easy “step-on” scale, with auto-power-off, low battery indication and overload indication. Comes with two AAA batteries.

Protocol Kaptur GPS II Wi-Fi Drone with HD Camera ($120.72, originally $189.99; Walmart.com)

Walmart

The Protocol Kaptur Drone live streams and shoots hi-def photo and video with built-in 720p camera. Includes a remote control and free app to live stream video of your flight. It has motion sensitive auto-stabilizers and includes GPS allow it to follow you with the touch of a button.

Home

Hoover Smartwash Pet Carpet Cleaner ($144, originally $299; Walmart.com)

Walmart

Unlike other carpet cleaners, the Hoover Smart Wash Automatic Carpet Washer is as easy to use as a vacuum. The Spot Chaser want will pretreat stains, and you don’t have to mix any solutions. The carpet washer will automatically mix the cleaning solution as you go. Kit includes the washer, trial size of pretreatment stain solution, carpet cleaner shampoo, attachment hose, and storage bag.

Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base ($299, originally $499; Walmart.com)

Walmart

Tired of pushing the vacuum? Check out the Shark EZ Robot Vacuum, a bagless, self-emptying robot cleaner. It cleans row by row, and room by room, before returning to base to recharge. It connects to Google Assistant or app and handles dirty on carpets and hard floors.

Mid-Back Mesh Office Desk Chair ($63.99, originally $109.99; Walmart.com)

Walmart

If you’re tired of sitting at your kitchen table, check out this office chair with lumbar support and armrests currently on sale. It has easy swivel, suitable for hard floors, carpet, and more. Breathable padded seat with a thick sponge and mesh cloth to prevent excessive body heat.

Sports & Outdoor Equipment

Morpilot Resistance Loop Bands (11 piece) ($16.99, originally $49.99; Walmart.com)

Walmart

Non-slip, durable and high elasticity, this 11-piece fitness band set is all you need to keep your New Years Resolutions. It comes with bands ranging from 15 lbs to 30 lbs of resistance, ankle and wrist straps, and door anchor.

Famistar Exercise Bike ($269.99, originally $599.99; Walmart.com)

Walmart

The Famistar Exercise Bike comes with LED display for speed, distance and time data, a tablet computer stand for your own training videos, and anti-skid pedals for safety. It’s equipped with a large steel flywheel for a quiet workout and stability.

Under Desk Stationery Bike ($64.99, originally $129.99; Walmart.com)

Walmart

The SEGMART mini-bike pedal exerciser can be used for arms and legs in your home office, increasing circulation and relieving tension. It comes with a LCD monitor, adjustable resistance settings and is compact enough to store under a desk.

