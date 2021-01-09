Boeing Jet Goes Missing After Takeoff From Jakarta

A Boeing passenger plane operated by Sriwijaya Air is missing after losing contact with Indonesian authorities after taking off from Jakarta.

The plane, a 737-500 aircraft, was 26 years old, much older than the Boeing 737 MAX that was grounded in March 2019 after two fatal crashes, including a Lion Air crash in Indonesia that killed 189 people in 2018, according to a report from Bloomberg.

The Sriwijaya Air flight had 62 people aboard and was headed to Pontianak on the island of Borneo from the nation's capital, according to an Indonesian Transportation Ministry spokeswoman.

An investigation has begun, the spokeswoman said. Sriwijaya Air also said it was investigating the matter, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Indonesia’s military said it was conducting a search-and-rescue mission.

“We are aware of media reports from Jakarta, and are closely monitoring the situation,” Boeing spokeswoman Zoe Leong said in a statement. “We are working to gather more information.”

FlightRadar24, a website that monitors aircraft movements, tracked the plane plunging to 250 feet from 10,900 feet, Bloomberg reported.

The incident comes just days after jetmaker Boeing agreed to pay a $2.5 billion fine over fraud and conspiracy charges linked to its 737 MAX jet program.

The settlement involves a criminal penalty of $243.6 million, based on the conduct of two former MAX program technical pilots, and the establishment of a $500 million fund to provide compensation for families of the victims of the Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines crashes, the company said.

Boeing said the deferred prosecution agreement with the Department of Justice, which it entered into on Thursday, will impact the company's fourth-quarter earnings by $743.5 million.

"I firmly believe that entering into this resolution is the right thing for us to do - a step that appropriately acknowledges how we fell short of our values and expectations," said CEO Dave Calhoun. "This resolution is a serious reminder to all of us of how critical our obligation of transparency to regulators is, and the consequences that our company can face if any one of us falls short of those expectations."