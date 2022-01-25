Microsoft Second-Quarter Earnings Live Blog

Following a tumultuous start to 2022 for tech stocks, bulls are hoping Microsoft’s top and bottom-line numbers will give the sector a lift.

Currently, the consensus among analysts polled by FactSet is for the software giant to report December quarter (fiscal second quarter) revenue of $50.71 billion (up 18% annually), GAAP EPS of $2.31 and non-GAAP EPS of $2.32.

Microsoft typically shares quarterly revenue guidance for its three reporting segments on its earnings call. The company’s March quarter revenue consensus stands at $48.11 billion (up 15% annually).

Eric Jhonsa, Real Money’s tech columnist, will be live-blogging Microsoft’s earnings report, which is due after the bell on Tuesday, along with a call scheduled for 5:30 P.M. Eastern Time. Please refresh your browser for updates.

4:53 PM ET: Microsoft's company-wide gross margin was flat Y/Y at 67%. The GM for "Microsoft Cloud" (it covers Azure, Office 365 Commercial and Dynamics 365, among other things) fell by 1 point to 70%, though Microsoft it would've been up 3 points if not for an accounting change.

4:49 PM ET: Microsoft ended December with $125B in cash/short-term investments and $53B in debt. Needless to say, the company will have no trouble financing its $68.7B, all-cash deal to buy Activision if regulators sign off on it.

4:45 PM ET: Like some other tech giants, Microsoft continues hiring aggressively: Operating expenses rose 14% Y/Y to $12.5B, after growing 11% in FQ1.

On a GAAP basis, R&D spend totaled $5.8B, sales/marketing spend $5.4B and G&A spend $1.4B.

4:42 PM ET: Operating cash flow rose 16% Y/Y to $14.5B, while free cash flow rose 3% to $8.6B.

Microsoft notes FCF was pressured some by capex, which rose by $1.4B Y/Y to $6.8B.

4:40 PM ET: Ahead of the Activision Blizzard deal, Microsoft remained an active buyer of its own stock: Buybacks totaled $6.2B in FQ2, matching FQ1's figure.

4:38 PM ET: Momentum remained solid for LinkedIn and for Dynamics business apps: Their revenue respectively rose 37% and 29% Y/Y. LinkedIn growth was slightly above guidance, and Dynamics growth slightly below.

4:34 PM ET: Microsoft continues trading lower AH: Shares are currently down 4.5%.

4:33 PM ET: Xbox content/services revenue rose 10% Y/Y, an improvement from FQ1's 2% and slightly above guidance. Microsoft notes it was dealing with tough gaming comps, and that first-party title and Xbox Game Pass growth offset lower third-party title revenue.

Xbox hardware sales, which remain very supply-constrained, rose 4%.

4:30 PM ET: Office continues chugging along, with Office commercial revenue (the lion's share of Office revenue) up 14% and Office consumer revenue rising 15%.

Office 365 commercial seats rose 16% Y/Y and Microsoft 365 consumer subs rose by 2.3M Q/Q and 8.9M Y/Y to 56.4M.

4:27 PM ET: The Windows OEM strength might have some positive read-through for other firms with significant PC exposure. Intel reports tomorrow and AMD reports on 2/1.

4:23 PM ET: Windows OEM revenue (saw growth accelerate to 25% from FQ1's 12%, topping guidance for low-to-mid-teens growth) is one clear standout. Microsoft notes Windows OEM growth saw (as expected) a 6-point benefit from Windows 11 revenue deferral, but also says it benefited from strong PC demand -- particularly in the commercial segment, where its average revenue/license is higher.

4:19 PM ET: Microsoft's sales growth across major businesses. Every business except for Surface posted double-digit Y/Y growth.

4:16 PM ET: One bright spot: Commercial bookings (can fluctuate from quarter to quarter due to contract timings) were up 32% Y/Y, after having grown 11% in the September quarter. Microsoft attributes this to an increase in large/long-term Azure contract signings and strong sales execution.

The bookings growth helped Microsoft's remaining performance obligation (RPO - covers future revenue under contract) rise 7% Q/Q and 31% Y/Y to $147B. Y/Y growth improved from FQ1's 28%.

4:12 PM ET: "Azure and other cloud services" revenue rose 46% Y/Y. That compares with 50% September quarter growth.

4:10 PM ET: The fact that sales for Microsoft's two most profitable reporting segments were only in-line might have something to do with the stock's initial AH drop. More Personal Computing, which covers Windows, gaming, Surface and Bing/ad sales, drove virtually the entire revenue beat.

4:07 PM ET: Revenue by business segment:

Productivity & Business Processes - $15.9B (in-line)

Intelligent Cloud - $18.3B (in-line)

More Personal Computing - $17.5B (above a $16.6B consensus)

4:04 PM ET: Shares are down 3.9% after hours to $273.45.

4:03 PM ET: Results are out. Revenue of $51.73B beats a $50.71B consensus. EPS of $2.48 beats a $2.32 consensus.

4:00 PM ET: Microsoft closed down 2.7%. The FQ2 report should be out any minute.

3:56 PM ET: Microsoft's stock is down 2.6% today heading into its report, amid a 2.3% drop for the Nasdaq. Shares are now down 13% on the month, but still up 27% over the last 12 months.

3:54 PM: The FactSet consensus is for Microsoft to report FQ2 revenue of $50.71B and non-GAAP EPS of $2.32. Quarterly guidance for revenue and various businesses is expected to be shared on the earnings call.

3:51 PM ET: Hi, this is Eric Jhonsa. I'll be live-blogging Microsoft's earnings report and call.