Iconic, Nostalgic Brand Heading to the Las Vegas Strip

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitor's Authority (LVCVA) recently launched a campaign asking visitors to the city to leave their kids at home. It's a nod to the famed "what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas campaigns," that's not meant to be taken fully seriously but Sin City -- they tell you right in the nickname -- really isn't a place for kids.

That hasn't stopped major players like Caesars Entertainment (CZR) and MGM Resorts International (MGM) from leaning into nostalgia and the idea that adults like things from their youth. MGM's New York New York has a huge store devoted to Hershey's candy while the Strip also hosts a massive, four-story store devoted entirely to M&Ms.

Caesars has also recently added an all-ages, but aimed-at-adults arcade at its Ballys property (that's soon being rebranded under its Horseshoe name). Las Vegas is literally a city built on adults playing games, swimming in pools, and being entertained.

It's a literal adult playground that's about to become home to a brand everyone over a certain age fondly remembers that went away and now has risen from the ashes.

Macy's Brings Toys R Us to the Las Vegas Strip

Macy's (M) has been attempting to reinvent its business as it struggles with both changing shopping habits and changing demand. With more people working from home, and workplaces generally getting more casual, the retailer has struggled to make its traditional merchandise mix work.

As part of its change, Macy's has added Toys R Us locations to many of its stores. These store-within-a-store concepts can range from 1,000 s.f. to ten times that (although most range near the smaller number). This is the retailer leaning on a formula of adding other stores inside its stores that helped Best Buy with its turnaround and Target with its continued success.

Toys R Us is an iconic brand that went bankrupt in 2017. While many blame that bankruptcy on the internet (and Target and Walmart selling toys cheaply) it was actually debt expense related to the chain's leveraged buyout that ultimately led to its collapse.

Now, after a couple of failed revival attempts the brand seems to have new life inside of Macy's and that has indirectly brought the beloved brand to the Las Vegas Strip.

Adults Still Want To Be Toys R Us Kids

The revived Toys R Us is relying very heavily on nostalgia even using the line "It’ll be just like you remember, but even Better" in its marketing materials. The new Toys R Us locations inside Macy's will be launching this month including one at Fashion Show Las Vegas, a mall on the Las Vegas Strip.

And, while few kids will likely visit this particular location, the revived toy seller is pushing the idea that this is an experience from their past that parents can share with their children.

"Now your kids can experience the excitement that comes from running through the aisles and picking the perfect toy. Children can actually touch and play with toys at our demonstration tables, snap a photo with a life-sized Geoffrey The Giraffe, or just explore a colorful world that houses everything a kid could ever want" the company shared.

In Las Vegas, those kids, are likely to be the "big kid" variety, but parents in Sin City are often looking for gifts to bring home. Toys R Us likely has better options than playing cards or Las Vegas chocolates so that -- along with a heavy helping of nostalgia -- should make this location a tourist draw.