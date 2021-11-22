5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday Hit Record Highs

Apple, Vonage, Astra Space, Las Vegas Sands and Zymergen are five top stock gainers for Monday.

Stocks hit fresh record highs Monday as investors reacted to President Joe Biden's decision to nominate Jerome Powell for a second term as chairman of the Federal Reserve, with Lael Brainard pegged as vice chair.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Monday:

1. Apple | Increase 2%

Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report shares surged to a fresh record high, boosting the market value of the world's biggest company past $2.7 trillion, as analysts look to improving iPhone 13 supply data heading into what could be a robust holiday shopping period.

2. Vonage | Increase 26%

Shares of Vonage (VG) - Get Vonage Holdings Corp. Report jumped after the business communications service provider agreed to be purchased by Ericsson (ERIC) - Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Sponsored ADR Class B Report for $5.3 billion in cash. The move comes about three months after Jana Partners, which owns about 4% of Vonage, implored the company to hire advisers to explore strategic alternatives, including a possible sale.

3. Astra Space | Increase 24%

Astra Space (ASTR) - Get ASTRA SPACE, INC. Report shares were soaring after the company's LV0007 launch vehicle lifted off from Astra Spaceport in Kodiak, Alaska. Astra reached orbit for the first time on Saturday at an altitude of 500 kilometers, the company's co-founder and CEO Chris Kemp announced on Twitter.

4. Las Vegas Sands | Increase 5.6%

Shares of Las Vegas Sands (LVS) - Get Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Report climbed following a report that the border between Hong Kong and mainland China will soon reopen. The South China Morning Post said residents will be allowed to enter the mainland without undergoing quarantine starting from early December, about two weeks sooner than originally planned.

5. Zymergen | Increase 9.3%

Zymergen (ZY) - Get Zymergen Report shares rose after CEO Jay Flatley disclosed the purchase of 100,000 shares of the biomanufacturing company for $1 million, according to a regulatory filing.