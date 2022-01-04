World Economy Will Exceed $100 Trillion In 2022

The world economy will reach $100 trillion by 2022 instead of 2024, according to the Centre for Economics and Business Research.

China will lead the way of being the global top economy and gross domestic product, the London-based group noted.

Global economies will see their GDP increase while they recover from the pandemic, but could be stymied from higher inflationary risks.

“The important issue for the 2020s is how the world economies cope with inflation,” said Douglas McWilliams, the CEBR’s deputy chairman. “We hope that a relatively modest adjustment to the tiller will bring the non-transitory elements under control. If not, then the world will need to brace itself for a recession in 2023 or 2024.”

CEBR's forecast mirrors the estimates of the International Monetary Fund, which has estimated that global GDP measured in dollars will surpass $100 trillion in 2022.

The CEBR in its annual World Economic League Table also predicted: