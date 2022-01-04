Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
TheStreet home
MARKETS
TheStreet home
BANKRUPTCY
CORPORATE GOVERNANCECURRENCIESEMERGING MARKETSIPOSMERGERS AND ACQUISTIONS
REGULATIONMARKET HOLIDAYS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
World Economy Will Exceed $100 Trillion In 2022

World Economy Will Exceed $100 Trillion In 2022

The world economy is reaching $100 trillion by 2022 instead of 2024 with China leading the way.

The world economy is reaching $100 trillion by 2022 instead of 2024 with China leading the way.

The world economy will reach $100 trillion by 2022 instead of 2024, according to the Centre for Economics and Business Research. 

China will lead the way of being the global top economy and gross domestic product, the London-based group noted.

Global economies will see their GDP increase while they recover from the pandemic, but could be stymied from higher inflationary risks.

“The important issue for the 2020s is how the world economies cope with inflation,” said Douglas McWilliams, the CEBR’s deputy chairman. “We hope that a relatively modest adjustment to the tiller will bring the non-transitory elements under control. If not, then the world will need to brace itself for a recession in 2023 or 2024.”

TheStreet Recommends

CEBR's forecast mirrors the estimates of the International Monetary Fund, which has estimated that global GDP measured in dollars will surpass $100 trillion in 2022.

The CEBR in its annual World Economic League Table also predicted:

  • China will beat the U.S. for the top spot in 2030,
  • By 2023 India will regain the sixth position from France and emerge as the third largest economy in 2031,
  • The U.K. is set to be 16% larger than France in 2036 despite problems from Brexit 
  • Germany will exceed Japan's economy in 2033.
Cannabis Weed Marijuana Federal Lead
INVESTING
EEX

Emerald Holding Purchases Leading Cannabis Event And Media Company

Alphabet antitrust Lead
TECHNOLOGY
AAPLGOOGLGOOG

Apple Touches $3T. Which FAANG Is Next to Reach Record?

Lottery Lead
INVESTING

Timothy Collins: Skip the Shorts and Look at This Play Instead

Pentagon Asks Hackers to Find Its Tech Flaws and Vulnerabilities
INVESTING

Russian Hacker Tied to 2016 Election In U.S. Custody

Stocks Close Higher as Wall Street Dissects New Tax Laws
STOCKS
SPXJBLUCCL

Dow Closes at Record for Second Trading Day of 2022, Nasdaq Down

Silver Has Soared More Than Gold This Year Amid The Coronavirus- But Can It Last?
INVESTING
PSLV

This Investment Lets You Convert Your Units to Actual Silver Bars

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card
INVESTING
NVDA

Nvidia Debuts New Graphics Card Ahead of CES 2022

Sweetgreen Salad Lead
FOOD AND DRINK
SGUBERDASH

Sweetgreen Wants You To Subscribe To Its Salads