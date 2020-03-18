U.S.-Canada Border to Be Closed to All Non-Essential Traffic
President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the United States will temporarily close its border with Canada to “non-essential traffic” due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic,” Trump wrote in a tweet. “Trade will not be affected. Details to follow!”
The unprecedented move will close off all non-essential traffic of people and services across the world's longest unprotected border. Canada and the U.S. are each other's largest trading partners, with some 70% of Canadian goods destined for the U.S.
Trump’s move came a day after the European Union agreed to close its external borders to non-citizens, and two days after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced similar restrictions on his country’s borders.
The U.S., Canada and Mexico recently ratified a revamped version of the North American Free Trade Agreement, called the United States, Canada Mexico Free Trade agreement, or USMCA.
