Trump Says Will Extend Travel Ban From U.K. and Ireland

Travel restrictions from Europe will be broadened to include the U.K. and Ireland as countries continue to take measures to slow the coronavirus pandemic.

President Trump on Saturday said travel restrictions from Europe would be broadened to include the U.K. and Ireland, as countries continue to take aggressive measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re looking at it very seriously because they have had a little bit of activity unfortunately so we are going to be looking at that, actually we already have looked at it and that is going to be announced,” Trump said during a press conference with his coronavirus task force at the White House.

Trump also said he was considering restrictions on domestic travel for areas hardest hit by the coronavirus outbreak. He didn’t provide specifics.



Following Trump's remarks, Vice President Mike Pence said all travel from the United Kingdom and Ireland has been suspended, effective midnight on Monday.

The same exclusions that are a part of the already existing European travel restrictions will also apply to the U.K. and Ireland, Pence said.

Before the announcement on the extended travel restrictions from Vice President Mike Pence, Trump stepped in front of the cameras again on Saturday, praising his administration for its efforts in combatting the coronavirus and taking credit for the Friday’s stock market rebound, which saw stocks recover sharply from a day-earlier record drop.

Separately, Trump announced at the press conference that he has taken a coronavirus test. He took the test Friday night after getting questions at a press conference.

Trump said he did not know the results yet and that it usually takes one to two days.

Before coming out to the White House press briefing room Saturday, Trump said he had his temperature taken, and later when asked how it was he said it was normal.