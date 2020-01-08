Reports of rocket fire in Baghdad’s Green Zone a day after attacks by Iran on the U.S. military base.

A tenuous détente between the U.S. and Iran could already be broken following reports of rocket fire in Baghdad’s Green Zone.

While officials have not confirmed who fired the rockets, the latest aggression in the beleaguered country comes just hours after President Trump said the U.S. would respond to Iran's overnight missile attacks on Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops by imposing sanctions rather than militarily.

U.S. stocks ended higher on expectations there would not be further provocations from either side.

However, the Iraqi military confirmed to the Washington Post that two rockets fell “inside” the Green Zone, the part of Iraq’s capital that is heavily fortified and protected by both U.S. and Iraqi forces.

On Tuesday, Iran retaliated against the U.S. assassination of one of its top generals, Qasem Soleimani, by launching more than a dozen missiles against two military bases in Iraq that house both U.S. and Iraqi troops. Trump called Soleimani the world’s top terrorist during his speech Wednesday.

The president said there were no casualties from the attack, either U.S. or Iraqi, while also saying that Iran appears to be standing down “which is a good thing for all parties involved.”

“As long as I'm president of the United States, Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said in the opening sentence of his press conference at the White House Wednesday.

Real Money's Stephen Guilfoyle shared what war would mean for Wall Street almost 20 years after the attacks on 9/11.

The story is developing, check back for updates