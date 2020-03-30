Israel's Netanyahu to Self-Quarantine After Aid Tests Positive for Covid-19

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will go into self-quarantine for a week after a close aid tests positive for the coronavirus.

English newspaper Haaretz confirmed on Monday that Netanyahu, 70, will go into self-quarantine after his parliamentary advisor, Rivka Paluch, was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

His office initially denied reports that the prime minister would go into self-isolation. As of mid-morning Israeli time Monday, a spokesperson had told media that Health Ministry professionals were conducting a thorough epidemiological study to determine next steps.

However, Haaretz later reported that the prime minister, who recently won the country's third general election in less than 12 months, will enter self-quarantine out of an abundance of caution.

Netanyahu has already tested negative for the virus, though will undergo another test on Monday, according to reports.

Paluch told the Jerusalem Post on Sunday that while she did go to the Knesset, Israel's Parliament, on Thursday to prepare the prime minister for a vote for speaker she didn't have any contact with Netanyahu.

Paluch's husband tested positive for the coronavirus before she did.

If Netanyahu tests positive, he and his staff would all be quarantined, as would Blue and White leaders Benny Gantz and Gabi Ashkenazi, who spent eight hours with him overnight on Saturday negotiating entering his government.

