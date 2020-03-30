Van Gogh Painting Stolen From Coronavirus-Shuttered Museum

A Dutch museum currently closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus has had an on-loan painting by Vincent van Gogh stolen in an overnight raid.

The Singer Laren museum east of Amsterdam said “Spring Garden” by the Dutch master was taken in the early hours of Monday, the Associated Press reported.

Museum director Evert van Os said the institution that houses the collection of American couple William and Anna Singer is “angry, shocked, sad” at the theft of the painting, according to the AP.

The value of the work, which was on loan from the Groninger Museum in the northern Dutch city of Groningen, was not immediately known. Police are investigating the theft.

Before the closure, the museum was hosting an exhibition titled “Mirror of the Soul" with works by artists ranging from Toorop to Mondrian, in cooperation with Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum.

