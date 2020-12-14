New York Nurse Is First to Receive Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine

The first dose of Pfizer and BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine in the U.S. is given to a nurse in Queens.

The first dose of Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report and BioNTech's (BNTX) - Get Report coronavirus vaccine in the U.S. was administered to a nurse who works in the intensive care unit at a hospital in the Queens borough of New York City.

Queens has been among the worst affected hotspots in the city.

Sandra Lindsay, who works at the Long Island Jewish Medical Center, was among thousands of first responders who have been prioritized by the U.S. government to receive this crucial vaccine.

"I feel hopeful today, relieved. I feel like healing is coming," said Lindsay during a press conference held by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Vaccines were shipped from Pfizer's plant in Kalamazoo, Mich. on Sunday and have begun arriving at hospitals across 50 states.

"I hope this marks the beginning of the end of a very painful time in our country. I want to instill public confidence that the vaccine is safe," Lindsay added.

Some 145 U.S. hospitals and other sites were slated to receive vaccine doses Monday, followed by 425 on Tuesday and 66 on Wednesday, according to Gen. Gustave Perna, chief operating officer of Operation Warp Speed, the federal initiative to deliver Covid-19 vaccines, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The U.S. Department of Defense, UPS (UPS) - Get Report and FedEx (FDX) - Get Report are playing major roles in delivering the shots that need to be stored in extremely cold temperatures.

There are more than 16.26 million confirmed coronavirus infections across the U.S. and 299,246 people have died from Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Shares of Pfizer were down 2.31% to $40.14 in trading Monday.