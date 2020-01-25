China Warns of ‘Grave Situation’ as Coronavirus Death Toll Rises

Chinese President Xi Jinping makes dire warning as the government takes further steps to combat the deadly coronavirus that has infected some 1,400 and killed 41.

China's President Xi Jinping on Saturday warned of a 'grave situation' as the government took additional measures to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus that has now officially infected more than 1,400 and killed 41.

In an ominous sign of how the virus is being viewed by top Chinese officials, Xi convened a meeting of the Communist Party leadership on Saturday to kickstart efforts to contain the outbreak, assist the ill and speed up supplies to locked-down cities and regions.

“We’re sure to be able to win in this battle to beat the epidemic through prevention and control,” Xi said, according to an official summary delivered on Chinese television.

Chinese authorities on Thursday closed off Wuhan, a city with more than 11 million residents where the virus originated, and canceled all planes and trains leaving the city and shut down public transport inside. Chinese officials in Beijing also canceled plans for all large-scale new year festivities.

The country took additional measures on Saturday to suspend tours abroad and cancelled planned public gatherings celebrating the lunar new year as the death toll from the recent coronavirus outbreak continued to rise, with 15 of those in Wuhan.

As of Saturday, more than 1,400 cases of the fast-spreading disease were being reported, according published reports citing Chinese health officials, with more than 237 of those cases being cited as severe. Among the deaths was a Wuhan medical professional in his 60s, according to reports.

Other efforts were also being made to contain Chinese locals on Saturday, including the suspension of all tour groups and the sale of flight and hotel packages for its citizens headed overseas, starting on Monday.

The association for China’s travel agencies said tour groups that were in the middle of their trips could proceed with their itineraries but should closely monitor the health of their travelers – welcome news for countries that have stepped up their screening of travelers.

So far, cases of the illness have been reported in Singapore, Taiwan, Japan, Vietnam, South Korea, France and the United States, according to published reports.

In Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, videos and witness accounts have shown packed hospitals and overworked staff. A new, 1,000-bed hospital is reportedly being built on the city's outskirts, to be ready by February 3.

Meantime, the U.S. State Department ordered all American workers at the U.S. Consulate in Wuhan to evacuate. Chinese cities with populations totaling nearly 40 million have been placed on virtual lockdown as China struggles to contain the virus.

France also formally took steps to evacuate nationals on Saturday, with other countries on alert to do the same.

The rapidly spreading virus and equally rapid updates on its impact came as new evidence emerged on Saturday that Wuhan authorities deliberately downplayed the coronavirus and banned doctors from speaking publicly about it.

The outbreak also comes amid China’s peak travel period ahead of the lunar new year celebrations - a time when millions of Chinese take time off from work and travel both within and outside the country. The holiday is observed from Jan. 25 to Feb. 8 this year.

On Wall Street Friday, stocks finish down after the Centers for Disease Control confirmed a second patient in the U.S. has been infected with the coronavirus, designated 2019-nCoV. The S&P logged its worst day of the year and its biggest percentage decline since Oct. 7 on fears a widespread outbreak could slow the global economy.