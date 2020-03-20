Boris Johnson Locks Down the United Kingdom

Boris Johnson acts after residents fail to heed the government's call for social distancing and staying away from bars and restaurants during the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson Friday ordered a lockdown for the United Kingdom to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Restaurants, bars, movie theaters, gyms and public transportation all have been shut down. Travel is still possible in and out of London.

Johnson had warned before that a lockdown might be coming if residents didn’t heed the government’s advice to socially distance and refrain from going to bars and restaurants.

"We need now to push down further on that curve of transmission between us," Johnson said in a press conference Friday.

"We are collectively telling cafes, pubs, bars and restaurants to close tonight as soon as they reasonably can, and not to open tomorrow. We are also telling nightclubs, theaters, cinemas, gyms and leisure centers to close on the same timescale," Johnson said.

He said the government will review the new rules month by month to see if they can be loosened.

Some of the London Underground is still running to enable movement by essential workers.

“London will get through these extraordinarily challenging times and ensuring the capital’s critical workers can move around the city will be crucial,” said Sadiq Khan, the city’s mayor, according to The Telegraph.

The U.K. has 3,269 cases of coronavirus, with 184 deaths, according to Worldometer.

In the U.S., the state of California has been placed under a similar lockdown to the U.K. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday ordered all workers at non-essential businesses across New York state to stay home in an effort to combat the spread of the virus.