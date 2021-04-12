TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Why Livestock and Meat Have Followed Different Pricing Patterns

Live cattle and lean hog prices bottomed out in the early days of the pandemic, while prices for meat at the grocery store spiked.
Author:
Publish date:

With their favorite restaurants closed last year, Americans snapped up steaks, burgers, and pork chops to cook and serve at home. This reinforced what has been known for a long time: Americans want their meat whether they’re dining out or at home.

That’s not to say 2020 was easy for those involved in the meat trade. Everyone from the livestock producer to the retail grocer endured unprecedented turbulence. CME live cattle futures tumbled and touched a 14-year low at 76 cents a pound in April 2020. Similarly, CME lean hog futures also bottomed out at 37 cents a pound in April 2020, touching a price level not seen since 2002.

Meanwhile, wholesale beef and pork prices went in the opposite direction. The boxed beef cutout surged to a new all-time high above $475 per hundredweight (cwt) and the pork cutout notched a high of $117 cwt in May. The pandemic and its resulting supply chain disruptions presented the most extreme example of how the prices for hogs and cattle and those of beef and pork may at times follow similar patterns, but they are not always the same.

2020 Average Prices
2
Gallery
2 Images
2020 Average Prices Part 2
1
Gallery
1 Images

Supply and demand patterns of recent years underscore the need for additional pricing tools. That’s the rationale behind CME Group’s Pork Cutout futures and options that first launched in November 2020. Since its launch, Pork Cutout has attracted active daily trade and open interest in every contract month out through February of 2022.

Additionally, CME began publishing the new Boxed Beef Index, which tracks the prices paid for beef. Just as the Pork Cutout Index was created in 2015 to provide a new pricing tool for the marketplace, there is hope that Boxed Beef can evolve to become the benchmark price reference for beef. 

More insights at OpenMarkets.

Nuance (NUAN) Stock Stumbles on Q3 Revenue Miss, Guidance
INVESTING

Nuance Communications Surges on 'No Brainer' Microsoft Takeover Talks

Bitcoin Balance Sheet Lead
INVESTING

Elon Musk Likes Having Bitcoin on Tesla’s Balance Sheet; Should You?

After Alibaba Probe, Antitrust Is At The Top Of 2021 Agenda, China's Top Market Regulator Says
INVESTING

Alibaba Rallies as $2.8 Billion Antitrust Fine Less Than Feared

Electric-car Maker Xpeng Shrugs Off Concerns Tesla's Steeply Discounted Model Y Will Win Over Mainland Chinese Drivers
INVESTING

Tesla Gains on Canaccord Upgrade Citing Apple-Like Energy Ecosystem

videoblocks-editorial-uber-logo-on-glass-building_bexq-7i-7__D
INVESTING

Uber Posts Record March Bookings, Repeats 2021 Adjusted Profit Goal

Investor Lead
MARKETS

Microsoft, Nuance, Alibaba and Matsuyama - 5 Things You Must Know Monday

Lufax is set to make the biggest splash on the NYSE by a Chinese company since e-commerce giant Alibaba's IPO in 2014. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING

Dow Futures Ease Ahead of Bank Earnings, Inflation Data and Bond Sales

Jerome Powell on '60 Minutes'.
INVESTING

Fed Chief Powell: Economy at a Turning Point