What Wedbush's Dan Ives Is Watching at Apple WWDC Day 2

Apple’s ( (AAPL) - Get Report) shares have been in a kind of holding pattern so far in 2021, with the stock down nearly 6% year to date.

Apple’s annual World Wide Developer’s Conference in the spring is often where the company introduces some of its new software breakthroughs, but Wedbush analysts Dan Ive’s does not think this event will be the catalyst for the stock that investors have been waiting for.

There had been rumors that Apple would introduce new versions of its Macbook and Macbook Pro, but the first day of the event was focused on introducing iOS15 and new features for Apple’s Facetime, iMessage, and camera.

Read More: WWDC Live Blog

Dan Ives sat down with TheStreet to discuss the week ahead for the company and what investors can expect from the event. Watch the video above to check it out.

Apple is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells AAPL? Learn more now.

