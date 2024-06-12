How much Taco Bell costs in 2024

We compared 2024 Taco Bell prices with the 2019 menu and found 'living mas' has gotten more expensive.

Living mas costs just a little 'mas' than it used to.

You might have heard that everything is more expensive these days and not even the cheap, greasy late night snacks of the past are immune.

The big names in fast food from Burger King (QSR) to McDonald's (MCD) have all seen prices climb and dollar menus diminish despite efforts to bring lower income consumers back in the door via special value items and promotions.

We compared mid-2024 prices from Taco Bell (YUM) with archived 2019 prices available on fastfoodmenuprices.com and found that while the increases were less noticeable than its competitors, some of its most popular items will cost quite a bit more at checkout.

Watch the video above to see how "fast flation" impacted the prices of the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, the Crunchwrap Supreme and much more.

FULL VIDEO TRANSCRIPT BELOW:

Fast food prices on average have gone up more than 70% since the end of 2019.

And, when it comes to pricing, Taco Bell isn’t so out of the box compared to its competitors.

We took a look at mid-2024 prices of its most popular menu items and compared them to 2019 prices available on fastfoodmenuprices.com.

Beefy 5-Layer Burritos jumped from $1.69 to $3.69.

The $3.29 Nachos Bellegrande now runs at $5.89.

Crunchwrap Supremes went from $3.49 to $5.29.

And both the $1 Cheesy Bean And Rice Burrito and the $1 Spicy Potato Soft Taco ticked up to $1.19.

Sure, 19 cents doesn’t seem like much when compared to other price hikes…

But it’s yet another sign, the dollar menu is a thing of the past.

