Watch: What Is Warby Parker? What You Need to Know

Warby Parker was founded in 2010 by a group of entrepreneurs and is headquartered in New York City.

The company has grown from an online-only operation to dozens of retail stores across the country.

Watch the video or read more about the popular eyeglass company's filing from TheStreet's Dan Weil: Warby Parker Files Confidentially for Public Offering.