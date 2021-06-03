How Splunk Became the Most Disruptive Technology for Big Data

You've probably heard of Splunk ( (SPLK) - Get Report). But, you're probably wondering what the heck is this company and what does it do?

Well, here's an attempt at explaining it. Splunk describes itself as "Data-to-Everything-Platform, Powering Security, IT, and DevOps". The company gathers real-time data for its clients related to their businesses to assist with operations, security and gain insights into their customers. Basically, it claims to remove the barrier data and action.

Splunk History

Below are some highlights to this American technology company:

September 2013. Splunk acquired BugSense, a mobile-device data-analytics company, and Cloudmeter, a provider of network data capture technologies.

July 2015. Splunk acquired Caspida, a cybersecurity startup, for $190 million.

September 2016. Splunk pledged to donate $100 million in software licenses, training, support, and education for nonprofits and schools over a 10-year period.

April 2018. Splunk acquired Phantom Cyber Corporation for approximately $350 million. The company reached $14.8 billion of market capitalization.

June 2021. Splunk’s client list includes 92 companies on the Fortune 100 list, including Domino's Pizza, Intel, Zillow, Coca-Cola, Nordstrom, and Groupon.