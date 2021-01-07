TheStreet
TECHNOLOGY
JIM CRAMERINVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTTECHNOLOGYMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTER
Search

5 Things About the Richest Person In the World - Elon Musk

Author:
Publish date:
Video Rating:
TV-PG
Video Duration:
1:26

Congratulations Elon Musk! You did it.

You are now the richest person in the world.

Read Tesla's Elon Musk Has Become the World's Richest Person, by TheStreet's Tony Owusu here.

On Thursday, January 6, 2021, the genius behind Tesla and SpaceX surpassed Amazon's (AMZN)Jeff Bezos.

An increase in Tesla's stock price on January 7 2021, pushed Musk pass Bezos on Bloomberg's wealthiest list, which ranks the world's 500 wealthiest people.(See Bloomberg's Billionaires Index here).

Here’s are 5 things you should know about Tesla's (TSLA) CEO.

1.Musk’s net worth skyrocketed to $187 billion.

2. He is the CEO of two companies, Tesla and SpaceX, and the founder of three more.

3. He's also been married three times and has triplets and twins.

4. He recently had another baby with his girlfriend, the musician Grimes.

5. Musk plans to spend his riches on solving Earth's problems. Oh, and establishing a settlement on Mars.  That's according to a tweet from Oct. 2018.

In case you're curious about how Musk stacked up against Bezos...

Bezos' wealth recently stood at $185.7 billion.

TheStreet's Anuz Thapa produced the video above. Watch!

Watch More Videos From TheStreet:

Tesla stock
Play
Video

Who Does Elon Musk Follow On Twitter?

Elon Musk Tesla Lead
Play
Video

Elon Musk Is Officially the World's (Second) Richest Person

Elon Musk Tesla Lead
Play
Video

Inside Elon Musk's $780 Million Tesla Payout: Video

Don't Worry About Tesla Shares
Play
Video

Elon Musk Leaves No Stone Unturned When It Comes to Slamming Facebook

4. Elon Musk
Play
Video

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Announces the Birth of His Child With Musician Grimes

Elon Musk Tesla Lead
Play
Video

Tesla Rallies Past $2,000: What Elon Musk Means for Stock Price

Why a Broken Window on a Tesla Won't Shatter Investors Trust in Elon Musk
Play
Video

4 Times Elon Musk Broke the Internet in 2019

China Goes Gaga Over Tesla's Musk
Play
Video

Tesla's Elon Musk to Workers: Floor It Into the Third Quarter