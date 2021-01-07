5 Things About the Richest Person In the World - Elon Musk

Congratulations Elon Musk! You did it.

You are now the richest person in the world.

Read Tesla's Elon Musk Has Become the World's Richest Person, by TheStreet's Tony Owusu here.

On Thursday, January 6, 2021, the genius behind Tesla and SpaceX surpassed Amazon's (AMZN)Jeff Bezos.

An increase in Tesla's stock price on January 7 2021, pushed Musk pass Bezos on Bloomberg's wealthiest list, which ranks the world's 500 wealthiest people.(See Bloomberg's Billionaires Index here).

Here’s are 5 things you should know about Tesla's (TSLA) CEO.

1.Musk’s net worth skyrocketed to $187 billion.

2. He is the CEO of two companies, Tesla and SpaceX, and the founder of three more.

3. He's also been married three times and has triplets and twins.

4. He recently had another baby with his girlfriend, the musician Grimes.

5. Musk plans to spend his riches on solving Earth's problems. Oh, and establishing a settlement on Mars. That's according to a tweet from Oct. 2018.

In case you're curious about how Musk stacked up against Bezos...

Bezos' wealth recently stood at $185.7 billion.

TheStreet's Anuz Thapa produced the video above. Watch!

