Jim Cramer on the Markets, Coronavirus and Social Distancing

Jim Cramer weighs in on the markets as we near the end of the quarter and social distancing is set to continue for at least another month.

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on the markets, Abbott's new test and social distancing.

But First, How're Are the Markets?

Stock were lower Tuesday as a recent Wall Street rally halted amid few signs the spread of the coronavirus was slowing as global cases rise to more than 800,000.

Stock futures had pointed to gains into the last trading day of the first quarter after manufacturing activity data from China showed a sharp rebound in March and lawmakers on Capitol Hill reportedly looked at ways to launch a fourth stimulus plan to support the flagging economy.

What is Cramer thinking now?

What's on Cramer's Mind?

Cramer based his daily Real Money column on Abbott's testing this morning.

"It's getting better, but it will never be the same. To see makeshift hospitals in Central Park is like seeing a hospital sprawled out in Gone with the Wind after the Battle of Atlanta. To see a hospital ship come to New York and to cheer is like a city under siege where you know the people who ride the subway without masks will be there tomorrow. You know that things were done so very wrong is like mistaking Japanese aircraft carriers for what they were on December 6, 1941," wrote Cramer in his Real Money column Tuesday morning. "Yes, it is that bad. It will never be the same because a battlefield isn't meant for commerce. No one's getting combat pay. People are just trying to stay alive, defeated mostly by disbelief that the enemy could be so virulent."

