Cash Is King? Jim Cramer on Market Rally, Coronavirus

Jim Cramer weighs in on the market rally, which is on its second day.

It's Tuesday!

Let's go over the top stories that Jim Cramer is watching on Tuesday, April 7.

The market rally is still going strong, with the major indices surging at the open.

Stocks jumped Tuesday following the S&P 500's highest close since March 13 on continued optimism that major economies across the globe were seeing signs the coronavirus pandemic could be slowing.

Indications that the rate of the death toll from the coronavirus and new infections may be hitting their peak boosted U.S. equities on Monday.

What's on Cramer's Mind?

Cramer took to Real Money to break down what he's thinking about the market this morning.

"If you remember, back in the old days a dozen years ago, there was very little money for the companies that needed it most, especially the banks. The banks went on missions to find deep-pocketed sheiks and wealthy Koreans and sovereign wealth funds. Lehman scoured the world looking for a partner before the government mistakenly shut it down to punish their recklessness, something many still deny but is true. Morgan Stanley (MS) got Mitsubishi UFJ Financial (MUFG) as a partner. Goldman Sachs (GS) and Bank of America (BAC) drew to attention of Warren Buffett. But GM (GM) ? Washington Mutual? Wachovia? Bear Stearns? They didn't make it," Cramer wrote.

