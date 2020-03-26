Jim Cramer on the Jobless Claims, President Trump's Coronavirus Briefings

Jim Cramer is weighing in on the jobless claims and the market.

Wondering what to make of this market?

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on the market.

Let's Go Over the Jobless Claims

The U.S. Labor Department reported on Thursday that jobless claims for the week ended March 21 tallied 3.283 million, an astronomical number considering the working population of the United States.

Economists surveyed by Econoday had expected 1 million jobless claims for a week that saw wide shutdowns in recreation, food services and manufacturing because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The last record weekly number was 695,000 set in 1982.

What's On Jim Cramer's Mind?

What can be bought? What must be sold?" Asked Cramer in his Real Money column on Wednesday evening.

"At any given time, even in this wacky one, there are companies that are doing well, companies doing OK, and companies that are doing poorly. Then there are companies that are doing terribly, but will do well when we go back to something that looks like normal," he continued. "The Holy Grail? Companies that are doing really well -- I mean crushing it -- now and will do well after the smokes clears because they are riding a secular trend that can't be contained even by Covid-19."

Catch up on the Latest Videos on TheStreet!