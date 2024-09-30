Skip to main content
Port strike could be a nightmare for consumers

Port strike could notably hit wallets of Walmart customers

Walmart imports more goods to east coast and gulf shore ports than any other company in the U.S.

Transcript:

Conway Gittens: The week on Wall Street began with some trepidation ahead of a heavy flow of economic data coming in the next few days. On the earnings front, Carnival posted a record third quarter. Profits at the cruise ship operator rose 60 percent from a year ago. Sales hit a record high of $7.9 billion.

Sticking with the high seas, business activity at 14 ports stretching from Maine to Texas is on the verge of grinding to a halt. North America’s largest longshoremen union is preparing to walk off the job when the clock strikes midnight, October 1st.

