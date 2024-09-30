Port strike could notably hit wallets of Walmart customers

Walmart imports more goods to east coast and gulf shore ports than any other company in the U.S.

Transcript:

Conway Gittens: The week on Wall Street began with some trepidation ahead of a heavy flow of economic data coming in the next few days. On the earnings front, Carnival posted a record third quarter. Profits at the cruise ship operator rose 60 percent from a year ago. Sales hit a record high of $7.9 billion.

Sticking with the high seas, business activity at 14 ports stretching from Maine to Texas is on the verge of grinding to a halt. North America’s largest longshoremen union is preparing to walk off the job when the clock strikes midnight, October 1st.