Bank Earnings, Tesla, Boeing: What Investors Need to Know

It's Tuesday.

And we've officially heard from some of the big banks, which means that earnings season is upon us.

Jim Cramer is at the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference all week, so Jeff Marks, senior portfolio analyst with Action Alerts PLUS, is joining TheStreet's live show.

Let's Talk Banks

This morning, ahead of the opening bell, we got earnings from JPMorgan Chase (JPM) - Get Report, Wells Fargo (WFC) - Get Report and Citigroup (C) - Get Report.

JPMorgan reported earnings for the three months ending in December that came in at $2.57 per share, up 29.8% from the same period last year and well ahead of the Street consensus forecast of $2.35 per share. Group managed revenues, JPMorgan said, rose 9% to $29.2 billion, against topping analysts' forecasts of a $27.96 billion tally

And then Citigroup reported earnings of $4.98 billion, or $1.90 a share, in the fourth quarter, up from $4.31 billion, or $1.61 a share, from the same period last year. Analysts polled by FactSet had been expecting per-share earnings of $1.81 a share.

Finally, Wells Fargo reported earnings for that came in at 60 cents per share, including a 33 cents per share hit from litigation costs, a figure that fell shy of the Street consensus forecast of $1.12 per share. Group revenues also missed forecasts, falling 5.2% to $19.9 billion as net interest income fell 11.1% to $11.2 billion.

So, what's the biggest takeaway from these earnings?

Tesla's Charging Towards $600

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report is quickly heading towards $600 a share.

And, on Tuesday, Jefferies lifted its one-year price target on the electric vehicle company's stock price by 50% to $600 amid what it sees as a very favorable 2020 earnings outlook.

In a note to clients, Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois said cashing in based on current valuation would be a mistake, given the company is likely to turn profitable this year - something many analysts including Jefferies weren't calling for even 12 months ago.

Jefferies price target boost follows Oppenheimer's target price boost Monday.

Oppenheimer analysts boosted their price target to a Wall Street high of $612 a share and called for its inclusion in U.S. equity benchmarks.

Whew, Tesla.

With Tesla's pace, is a $600 price target too low?

Boeing's Memos

Bloomberg reported Tuesday morning that employees at Boeing (BA) - Get Report had mocked Lion Air when the airline had considered more simulation training for pilots flying the 737 MAX.

The following year, a Lion Air 737 MAX crashed into the ocean, killing the 189 passengers and crew aboard the aircraft.

Cramer's covered how Boeing can move forward with investors, but what about the airlines?

