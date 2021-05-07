TheStreet home
PERSONAL FINANCE
CREDIT CARDSDEBT MANAGEMENTEDUCATIONEMPLOYEE BENEFITS
MORTGAGESREAL ESTATESAVINGSTAXES
Search

TurboTax Tips: What You Need to Know About Unemployment Benefits

Author:
Publish date:
Video Rating:
TV-G
Video Duration:
4:03

It is voluntary to withhold taxes on unemployment benefits and since a lot of people needed that extra money this past year during the coronavirus pandemic, many did not elect to withhold taxes. But, what does that mean for your tax 2020 return?

With the American Rescue Plan in place, the first $10,200, or $20,400 if you are married filing jointly, is tax-free for 2020. 

In this video, CPA and TurboTax expert Lisa Greene-Lewis shares insight on taxable unemployment benefits and how to include them in your tax returns.

Related Videos

TS_0505_TITLE6
Play
Video

TurboTax Tips: What is AGI?

TS_0505_TITLE5
Play
Video

TurboTax Tips: Benefits of Filing Early

TS_0505_TITLE 10
Play
Video

TurboTax Tips: Taxes and Cryptocurrencies

TS_0505_TITLE8
Play
Video

TurboTax Tips: Essential Tax Rules for 2020

TS_0505_TITLE-9
Play
Video

TurboTax Tips: Filing Tax Extensions

TS_0505_TITLE7
Play
Video

TurboTax Gives Last-Minute Tax Tips

TS_0505_TITLE2
Play
Video

TurboTax Tips: Amending Tax Returns

TS_0505_TITLE4
Play
Video

TurboTax Tips: When Are Taxes Due?