Your adjusted gross income (AGI) is all over your tax return but it's not on your W-2, so what is it?

AGI is used to figure out all of your credits and deductions but isn't solely the amount of money you earned at work. Your gross income is your taxable income, which includes your wages, interest, capital gains, dividends, and self-employment income.

In this video, CPA and TurboTax (INTU) - Get Report expert Lisa Greene-Lewis helps connect all the dots.