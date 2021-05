The 2020 tax filing deadline was moved from April 15 to May 17, but when exactly are your tax payments due?

People are questioning when they owe the government money, but it's important to know that the bill is due on May 17, which is the new April 15.

In this video, CPA and TurboTax (INTU) - Get Report expert Lisa Greene-Lewis explains all the tax deadlines that were moved with the tax return extension.