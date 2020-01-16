Top Ten Skills That Will Get You Hired in 2020

Job searching is one of the dreadful and daunting tasks for many people.

You might be an Ivy league graduate, but that doesn't necessarily mean that you will land your dream job in your first attempt.

Besides your academic degree, companies are also looking for skills you have while hiring.

LinkedIn, a popular networking site for professionals, came out with top ten most in-demand hard skills that a company is looking for.

One of those skills is blockchain. Interestingly, it's the first time blockchain made it to the list. As cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, etc. are making headlines these days, knowing blockchain would be a wise idea. In simple worlds, blockchain supports the use of cryptocurrency.

We should keep in mind that even big companies are coming out with their own cryptocurrency. Social media giant Facebook (FB) - Get Report is rolling out their own digital currency, Libra, this year.

Interested in knowing which are the most in-demand hard skills? Watch the video above.

Catch up on the Latest News, Features & Webinars on TheStreet!