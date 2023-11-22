Skip to main content
Almost one million union workers got pay increases this year
Almost one million union workers got pay increases this year

The power of a union: Almost one million Americans see double-digit pay increases

Nearly one million Americans have won pay increases of 10% or more in just the last year, according to an analysis by CNN.

TheStreet's J.D. Durkin brings the latest business headlines from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as markets close for trading Wednesday, November 22nd. 

Full Video Transcript Below:

J.D. DURKIN: I'm J.D. Durkin, reporting from the New York Stock Exchange. Stocks were in the green to close out today’s trading session as markets wrap up a shortened holiday trading week. Markets are closed for the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday and will stay open for a half day on Friday.

While trading volumes are down significantly, markets have proven to be pretty good for the S&P 500 on Black Friday. Going back to 1950, the index has finished up far more often than it’s finished down. With little economic data to consider this week, investors will continue to digest comments from the Federal Reserve as they assess the path forward on interest rates.

In other news - according to CNN, nearly 900,000 union members received double-digit pay raises in 2023, about a third of which occurred in just the last six weeks.

Many union workers took to the picket lines this year in order to win those raises. Nearly 40,000 members of the United Auto Workers Union went on strike for about six weeks to win new contracts against Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis. And Kaiser Permanente workers held the largest healthcare strike in U.S. history, lasting only three days.

Other employees at big-name companies to receive pay bumps this year include UPS, Disney World, Las Vegas casino workers, and pilots from American and United Airlines.

But it’s not just union employees who are seeing pay increases. The U.S. Labor Department shows the average hourly wage is up 4.3 percent year over year.

That’ll do it for your daily briefing. From the New York Stock Exchange, I'm J.D. Durkin with TheStreet.

Related news on TheStreet

US-China Tech War: TikToK, WeChat Remain In Washington's Crosshairs After Biden Revokes Trump's Orders
Business News Videos

TikTok heads to the Supreme Court — What ByteDance will argue

By Ross Kohan, Conway G. Gittens and Daniel Kuhn
SHERWOOD PARK, CANADA - APRIL 3: Nissan vehicles seen outside a Nissan dealership, on April 3, 2024, in Sherwood Park, Strathcona County, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Business News Videos
NSANFHNDAF

Two of the world’s biggest carmakers look to merge

By Ross Kohan, Conway G. Gittens and Daniel Kuhn
Jensen Huang, co-founder and chief executive officer of Nvidia Corp., speaks during an event in Taipei, Taiwan, on Sunday, June 2, 2024. Huang said the company plans to upgrade its AI accelerators every year, announcing a Blackwell Ultra chip for 2025 and a next-generation platform in development called Rubin for 2026. Photographer: Annabelle Chih/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Business News Videos
NVDA

Nvidia faces mounting headwinds going into 2025

By Ross Kohan, Conway G. Gittens and Daniel Kuhn
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 14: Traders walk the floor during morning trading at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on May 14, 2024 in New York City. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up slightly in morning trading ahead of the release of new inflation numbers from the U.S. government. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Business News Videos

Dow faces historic moment ahead of Fed decision

By Ross Kohan, Conway G. Gittens and Daniel Kuhn
Customers shop at the Trader Joe's Upper East Side Bridgemarket grocery store in New York, U.S., on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. The century-old vaulted market under the Queensboro Bridge has reopened on Thursday as a Trader Joe's. Photographer: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Business News Videos

Your grocery bill is going up — again

By Ross Kohan, Conway G. Gittens and Daniel Kuhn

TheStreet Daily Newsletter

Want TheStreet’s best daily stock and investing news right in your inbox every weekday? Get our free flagship newsletter.

Sign Up Now

Latest from TheStreet Pro

Chart of the Day: Applied Materials Reaches an Important Buy Area
TheStreet Pro
AMATASMLLRCX

Chart of the Day: This Tech Position Is in the Basing Process

By Bob Lang
PORTFOLIO
Jerome Powell Paints a Healthy Picture of the U.S. Economy
TheStreet Pro
PEP

Fed Policy Note Reveals Reason for Reduced Rate Cut Projection

By Chris Versace
PORTFOLIO
Silver Wheaton: Why It's Time to Go Long Again
TheStreet Pro

Silver Is the Top Commodity Pick for 2025 as Money Printing Accelerates

By Maleeha Bengali
Cramer: This Could Be the End of Trump's Alternate Facts Narrative
TheStreet Pro

My Major Concerns as We Enter 2025

By Bret Jensen
Microsoft Hedges Its OpenAI Risk by Bringing Ousted CEO Sam Altman In-House
TheStreet Pro
OKLOF

Why This Sam Altman-Chaired Nuclear Tech Name Has Me Fired Up

By Stephen Guilfoyle