TheStreet home
PERSONAL FINANCE
TheStreet home
CREDIT CARDSDEBT MANAGEMENTEDUCATIONEMPLOYEE BENEFITS
MORTGAGESREAL ESTATESAVINGSTAXES
Search
The Father's Day Gift That Keeps On Giving
The Father's Day Gift That Keeps On Giving

The Father's Day Gift That Keeps On Giving

Author:
Publish date:
Video Rating:
TV-G
Video Duration:
2:27

Perhaps the best Father's Day gift a man can receive is the peace of mind that comes from children who are on a good path in life. Paula Polito, Global Wealth Manager at UBS in conversation with TheStreet's Tracy Byrnes believes that fathers can instill confidence and basic financial awareness in their daughters that can go a long way.

Polito references a recent UBS survey that shows while many Millennial women are empowered and financially independent before marriage, attitudes, and behaviors often change for the worse after marriage. She believes that self-confidence is key to keeping an engaged role in financial matters.  

Watch the video for more.

Related Videos

Image: Investing Strategies for Women
Play
Video

'How You Become the Architect of Your Financial Life' - UBS Global Wealth Manager

denied mortgage couple bills sh
Play
Video

Why Some Women Are Stuck In a Financial Time Warp, UBS Global Wealth Manager

Graduation
Play
Video

UBS Global Wealth Manager's Advice for Recent Graduates Facing Debt

Financial Advice for New Dads
Play
Video

What Every New Dad Needs to Know About Personal Finance

Apple WWDC 2021
Play
Video

What Wedbush's Dan Ives Is Watching at Apple WWDC Day 2

Suni Harford, UBS
Play
Video

ESG: The Next Big Investment Trend - UBS Executive

Markets Seeing Red
Play
Video

Why Investors Should Tune Into Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS Call Thursday

5 Mother's Day Gift Ideas for Moms of All Ages
Play
Video

Mother's Day: 'Here's The One Thing I'd Tell My Daughter'- UBS Executive