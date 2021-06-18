The Father's Day Gift That Keeps On Giving

Perhaps the best Father's Day gift a man can receive is the peace of mind that comes from children who are on a good path in life. Paula Polito, Global Wealth Manager at UBS in conversation with TheStreet's Tracy Byrnes believes that fathers can instill confidence and basic financial awareness in their daughters that can go a long way.

Polito references a recent UBS survey that shows while many Millennial women are empowered and financially independent before marriage, attitudes, and behaviors often change for the worse after marriage. She believes that self-confidence is key to keeping an engaged role in financial matters.

Watch the video for more.