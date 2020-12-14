TheStreet
PERSONAL FINANCE
CREDIT CARDSDEBT MANAGEMENTEDUCATIONEMPLOYEE BENEFITS
MORTGAGESREAL ESTATESAVINGSTAXES
Search

Tax Tips For the Unemployed During the Pandemic

Author:
Publish date:
Video Rating:
TV-G
Video Duration:
4:25

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, tons of people were sadly left either unemployed or furloughed during this tax year, and wondering what to do come tax time in April 2021.

In a new sponsored video series with TurboTax, End-of-Year Tax Strategies, Lisa Greene-Lewis, CPA and TurboTax expert breaks down whether or not unemployment income is taxable, and just what to do if you didn't take taxes out.

Watch the video above to find out.

Sponsored by TurboTax:

Get every deduction you deserve. With TurboTax Deluxe, we'll search over 350 tax deductions and credits so you get your maximum refund, guaranteed. It’s free to start, and enjoy $10 off TurboTax Deluxe when you file.

More Sponsored Content From TurboTax:

Self-Employed
Play
Video

COVID-Related Tax Credits for The Self-Employed

COVID Stimulus check
Play
Video

What Covid Stimulus Checks Do and Don't Mean For Your Taxes

Gig-Economy-title
Play
Video

Tax Tips for Families

Advice-title-3
Play
Video

Last Minute 2019 Tax Tips From TurboTax

Crypto-title
Play
Video

Tax Tips for Cryptocurrency Investors

Advice-title
Play
Video

Tax Tips Tailored to Investors

Gig-Economy-title
Play
Video

Tax Tips for Freelancers and Gig Workers with TurboTax

How_To_Spend_Tax_Refund 8.43.34 AM
Play
Video

What Should I do With my Tax Refund?